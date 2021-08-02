Dhoni invests in home interiors brand HomeLane

Home interiors brand HomeLane has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an equity partner and brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Dhoni will own equity in HomeLane. He will be HomeLane’s first brand ambassador and the first celebrity to endorse an end-to-end home interiors brand.

HomeLane said it is expanding into new markets and deepens its presence in its existing 16 cities. It said the strategic association with MS Dhoni will enable the company to create high decibel visibility and connect with its consumers.

“HomeLane plans to add 25 new Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 2 years and has earmarked ₹100 crore in marketing spends to support this aggressive expansion,” the company said.

Commenting on the association, Dhoni said, “A home is built with love and dreams and it’s where we create memories of a lifetime with our loved ones. I believe that HomeLane can help homeowners make their dream home a reality. HomeLane’s vision of making interiors easy and accessible for people across the country is what made me want to be a part of it. With the technology and the expertise that HomeLane brings I look forward to our association in making this vision a reality”.

With the upcoming cricket and festival season, HomeLane and MS Dhoni are jointly working on a brand new campaign that will be released during the new IPL season. The specifics of the equity partnership will not be disclosed in accordance with the agreement between both parties, the statement added.