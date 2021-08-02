Dhoni invests in home interiors brand HomeLane

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Home interiors brand HomeLane has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an equity partner and brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Dhoni will own equity in HomeLane. He will be HomeLane’s first brand ambassador and the first celebrity to endorse an end-to-end home interiors brand.
HomeLane said it is expanding into new markets and deepens its presence in its existing 16 cities. It said the strategic association with MS Dhoni will enable the company to create high decibel visibility and connect with its consumers.
“HomeLane plans to add 25 new Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 2 years and has earmarked ₹100 crore in marketing spends to support this aggressive expansion,” the company said.
Commenting on the association, Dhoni said, “A home is built with love and dreams and it’s where we create memories of a lifetime with our loved ones. I believe that HomeLane can help homeowners make their dream home a reality. HomeLane’s vision of making interiors easy and accessible for people across the country is what made me want to be a part of it. With the technology and the expertise that HomeLane brings I look forward to our association in making this vision a reality”.
With the upcoming cricket and festival season, HomeLane and MS Dhoni are jointly working on a brand new campaign that will be released during the new IPL season. The specifics of the equity partnership will not be disclosed in accordance with the agreement between both parties, the statement added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...