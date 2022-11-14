Diageo India, a beverage alcohol company has announced the removal of mono cartons from its brands in a phased manner, starting with its premium Scotch brands VAT 69, Black & White and Black Dog. Mono cartons are cartons used for the compact packaging of products.

This is in line with the company’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress,’ a 10-year ESG action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world, that includes an ambition to be zero-waste to landfill from its own operations and offices by 2030, said the company.

The initiative, launched through Be A #PlanetHero, will be rolled out across all its brands over a period of time. Diageo said the phased removal will proactively engage consumers to participate, contribute and promote a progressive move to a sustainable future, and will result in saving 10,000 tonnes of paper and reducing 7,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Diageo India is committed to delivering high-quality products and has proactively introduced additional safety measures to address potential breakage and spilling concerns using stronger shipping cartons and additional protective plates inside the shipping cartons, said the company.

Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO said, “This phased removal of mono cartons will test consumer response, reduce waste, contribute to Diageo’s 10-year ESG action plan, and will enable us to further expand this initiative to other brands based on consumer feedback. We hope the rest of the industry will follow as we take this very significant step towards sustainability.”

Earlier this year, Diageo globally announced the removal of mono cartons from its premium Scotch portfolio around the world, including Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky, Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky and Bell’s Original Blended Scotch Whisky.

