Diageo India has received Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification for its Alwar distillery in Rajasthan.

The AWS International Water Stewardship Standard (AWS Standard) is a sustainability framework that helps farms, factories, and other water-using facilities to take credible, verifiable actions to protect water resources. The AWS Standard is intended to drive social, environmental, and economic benefits at the scale of a catchment.

Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, “This certification is a global benchmark for water stewardship and is a recognition of our sustainable water management practices in Alwar, Rajasthan. We are proud to be the first beverage alcohol company in India to get this certification, and it further strengthens our commitment to finding innovative solutions to the pressing water concerns in India under our Society 2030 agenda.”

The company said its Alwar site has achieved this by understanding shared catchment water challenges including water risks and opportunities while addressing these challenges in a way that resulted in five outcomes, namely good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality status, important water-related areas, safe water sanitation and hygiene for all (WASH).

Aligned to Diageo’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ ESG action plan, the company has undertaken initiatives in Alwar such as reducing water use in its operations, replenishing over 37,000 cubic meters of water, improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in communities, reaching out to more than 200 households, constructing check dams on the Ruparail river under collective action to improve the availability of water for productive use and groundwater recharge, said the company.