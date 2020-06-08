Digital classroom solutions provider Globus Infocom to enter healthcare sector

Digital classroom solutions provider Globus Infocom is looking to enter the healthcare and wellness segment by providing technology driven solutions for early detection, isolation and management of suspected pandemic cases.

According to Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom, the solutions are being developed keeping in view some of the basic challenges one faces while a pandemic strikes, including early discovery, diffusion, prevention, early isolation and early reporting.

“We have been planning a foray into the healthcare segment for a while now but this Covid-19 accelerated the thought process. It simply synergises with our existing verticals that include providing ed-tech solutions, digital signage and display and security and surveillance,” Dham told BusinessLine.

The company has developed products such as thermal cameras, IR thermometer, hand sanitising digital signage kiosk, disinfectant ULV fogger, auto sanitiser dispenser and UV disinfection steriliser that can be used by corporates, malls and other enterprises.

The commercial manufacturing and sale of products under this vertical is expected to begin soon, she said.

“All the products and offerings are designed as per the Indian demographic and environmental conditions and will be helpful in tackling spread of pandemics,” Dham claimed.

Learning solutions

The company, which has been providing solutions to implement interactive teaching and learning programmes in schools, colleges and other educational institutes, is now looking to provide content delivery to students on devices such as tablets.

“Till now we have been focusing on institutional sales, now we want to focus on direct content delivery to consumers through tablets. We are adding an assembly line for tablets and we hope to roll it out soon,” she said.