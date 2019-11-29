Companies

Dilip Buildcon bags ₹1,362 cr road project in UP

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged a road project worth ₹1,362.06 crore in Uttar Pradesh. “The company has received the letter of acceptance (LoA)...from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for EPC project in the state,” Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to BSE.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project (Package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail Access Controlled (Greenfield) Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis. The project which is 45.28 km in length is to be completed in three years, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at ₹415.60, up 4.91 per cent on BSE in morning trade.

