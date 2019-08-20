DineUps launches app to buy home food in Kochi

Eclectic Eats, a Kozhikode-based startup, has launched the mobile app DineUps in Kochi as part of its expansion plans. DineUps is an app for ordering home-cooked food.

The company had launched the full-fledged version in Kozhikode in April.

DineUps was launched with the vision of nurturing healthy eating habits while also empowering women entrepreneurship. It will provide women an easy-to-use platform to showcase their talent and set up a pathway to a successful career as a chef. The company will provide a platform for diners to order home cooked meals by connecting them with home-based chefs.

The easy-to-use, location-based search will enable diners to pinpoint and order food options in their vicinity. The payments can be made electronically via the app. Buyers can select home delivery or in-person pickup, and submit feedback about the experience through the app.

Sajna Veettil, Founder and President, of the company, said, “We aim to nurture healthy eating habits as well as exposure to diverse cultures, through food. Although food establishments are plenty and provide numerous options to indulge in all kinds of cuisine, a home cooked alternative is often a more authentic and healthier rendition of the dish”.

The app is available currently on the Google Play Store with an iOS version to be launched by the end of August. DineUps is also launching an easy-to-use subscription based service where buyers can set up recurring deliveries for lunch or dinner.

According to Somy Silvy, Chief Operating Officer, the app has received encouraging response from Kozhikode with the registration of 500 + customers and more than 60 chefs.