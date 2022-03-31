Direct selling industry tops ₹18,000-crore mark in FY21, says report

The Direct selling industry in the country clocked a growth rate of 7.7 per cent crossing the ₹18,000-crore mark in FY20-21 despite pandemic-induced restrictions.

According to a survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), the industry’s size was pegged at ₹18,067 crore in 2020-21 — up by ₹1,200 crore over ₹16,776 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a statement, Rajat Banerji, Chairman of IDSA, said, “Direct Selling has provided sustainable self-employment & micro-entrepreneurship opportunities to nearly eight million Indians. Wellness & Nutraceutical products category accounted for 58 per cent of the Indian direct selling sales, followed by cosmetics and personal care which contributed 22 per cent.”

According to the report, the northern region contributed around 29 per cent of the direct selling sales in the country for 2020-21. This was followed by the eastern region with approximately 26 per cent of the direct selling sales.

Resilient sector

Banerji added that in a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and comprehensive lockdowns, the Indian Direct Selling Industry has managed to emerge stronger and maintain its growth momentum. This survey has been carried out by IPSOS Strategy 3.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who released the report, said: “The Government has given policy clarity to this industry, by way of the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021. I am confident that this will pave the way for the industry’s further growth.”

The survey added that the direct selling industry has the potential to grow to ₹50, 000 crore in gross revenues by 2030.