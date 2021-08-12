Dish TV Q1 profit down 34 per cent to ₹49.14 cr

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday reported a 34.07 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹49.14 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹74.54 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from the operation was down 12.51 per cent to ₹730.97 crore during the quarter as against ₹835.58 crore of the corresponding quarter.
Total expenses were at ₹672.80 crore, down 10.03 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22 against ₹747.87 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Commenting on the results, Dish TV India Group CEO Anil Dua said: "Having managed to stand our ground through the pandemic last year we started the new fiscal with a sense of cautious optimism however, the magnitude of the second wave came as a rude shock.
"Though we were operationally buffered due to our digital infrastructure, what did impact us was the fall in consumer spending on entertainment due to other pressing needs." The setback to consumer confidence will impact customer spending during the first half this fiscal.
"We plan to counter the sluggishness by re-energizing our distribution network with fresh schemes and offers that would maintain our mission of providing unmatched entertainment at unbeatable value-for-money,” he added.
Shares of DishTV India Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹14.03 on BSE, up 18.20 per cent from the previous close.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...