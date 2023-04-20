Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, saw 36.9 crore viewers tune in for the live broadcast of the first 19 matches, BARC data reveals. This, it said, was the highest ever in IPL history, even considering the two editions played during Covid.

The broadcaster also clocked 11,350 crore (113.5 billion) minutes of watch time for the these matches. Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said it saw a 25 per cent increase in TV viewership ratings in comparison to the last edition.

In a statement, Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, said, ”It has been a record-breaking start to the Tata IPL 2023 on Disney Star, eclipsing all previous benchmarks for viewership of the first 19 matches. Close matches and scintillating individual performances, combined with the power of Star Sports’ #BetterTogether campaign and world-class storytelling capabilities have ensured that viewership for IPL 2023 in just 19 matches is within touching distance of the viewership registered for the full season last year.”

“We are seeing record viewership in multiple audience cohorts across age groups, gender, and SECs, which is indicative of television being the most preferred destination for family/ community viewing of marquee sporting events. We are thankful to fans for the outpouring of love and support for Disney Star’s coverage of IPL. We will strive to continue elevating the viewing experience,” Gupta added.

The broadcaster said it offers over nine different language feeds that is helping it cater to audiences across the country. Other initatives include region-specific pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, fan polls, and interactive segments with renowned cricket experts.

“With celebrity associations, including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Pooja Hegde, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the broadcaster has pushed the envelope to attract a more diverse audience to the mix,” it added.

Other programming initiatives include exclusive partnerships with Rajasthan Royals, KKR, LSG, and PBSK, which have allowed fans to experience the league from the players’ and teams’ perspectives, providing fans behind-the-scenes access, interviews with players and coaches, and other exciting content that has helped increase overall engagement for the league.