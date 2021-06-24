Companies

Disney+Hotstar to hire 250 in India

Updated on June 24, 2021

This is to fuel the company’s next phase in rapid growth and transformation

Disney+Hotstar has announced over 250 job openings in India.

According to a statement, this is to fuel the company’s next phase in rapid growth and transformation. The platform plans to recruit multi-faceted talent right from engineers to marketers and consumer growth personnel across client platforms, personalisation of video content, payments, and subscriptions.

“Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India’s immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers. In these disruptive times, we are keen to create opportunities for talent to thrive in an environment built on the core values of diversity and inclusion. We endeavour to continue transforming the digital entertainment experience by designing innovative business models while embracing complex technical, user and business challenges along the way,” said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar.

The company said it is rapidly expanding its streaming service in the APAC region. Post the India launch, Disney+ Hotstar was made available in Indonesia, followed by Malaysia to have access to the massive content offering on the platform.

