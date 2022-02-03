Disruptors Capital gets SEBI nod for its ₹120-crore debut VC fund

Disruptors Capital has announced the launch of its ₹120-crore early-stage venture capital fund that will invest in tech start-ups across India, South-East Asia, and the Bay Area in the US.

The fund is registered and approved by SEBI as a Category-I Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). Disruptors Capital has been founded by Raj Snehil Juneja who was earlier with 500Startups, working on the buy-side and spearheading fundraising and M&A transactions with Khetal Advisors, on the sell-side.

The fund’s LP pool is composed almost exclusively of entrepreneurs-turned-investors. Other participating LPs include senior corporate executives from MNCs with specific technical skills including corporate development, fintech, AI etc.

Bridging the gap

“I noticed that the founders were struggling to raise institutional rounds due to structural gaps and lack of guidance during early stages of building their ventures,” said Juneja who is the managing partner and chief investment officer for the fund. Disruptors Capital aims to bridge this gap for founders by supplementing capital with strategic guidance needed, in the early stages of breaking ground. The three key areas where they support their portfolio include business development (including KPI set-ups), fundraising and positioning for attracting talent.

“There is no dearth of young, smart, and driven talent in this country. However, very often for young founders, the missing piece is business intuition — which is a function of years of experience in running businesses and an ability to think beyond first-order consequences,” Juneja added.

The VC firm’s typical ticket size is ₹50 lakh-3 crore. It prefers to come in at the seed or pre-Series A level. It invests in start-ups at early or predictable revenue stages. So far, their participation has spanned SaaS startups across enterprise in tech, edtech (Purple Tutor, Playto Labs), consumer tech (AndOr Communications) and deeptech/ artificial intelligence (Lincode.ai).

Juneja’s team has participated in five companies alongside investors like Accel, Inventus Capital US, IvyCap Ventures and Inflection Point Ventures. Their portfolio founders come from institutions like Stanford, IIT, IIM etc . Juneja himself was earlier with McKinsey & Company and holds a Master in Economics and Management from the London School of Economics (LSE). Aiding him in the endeavour are Shashwat Kumar and Kunal Walia who are non-executive directors and GP at Disruptors Capital, respectively.