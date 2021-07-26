Diversified EPC companies to see revenue spurt this fiscal; Margins to moderate

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Strong order books and improved project execution, supported by the Centre’s thrust on infrastructure spending will help large and diversified engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies rebound with a revenue growth of over 20 per cent this fiscal.
While operating margins may moderate slightly due to higher cost of inputs, particularly steel, an improvement in the working capital position and strong balance sheets should support credit profiles, according to a CRISIL Ratings study of eight large and diversified EPC companies. These are into civil infrastructure, transportation, power, and oil and gas, among others, with aggregate revenue of ₹1.5 lakh crore and represent infrastructure activity in the country.
These companies have logged aggregate revenue declines of 4 and 6 per cent in 2020 and 2021 fiscals, because of weak economic growth and the Covid-19 pandemic, respectively.
Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said in a statement: “Project execution in the second wave of the pandemic was impacted, but not as much as the first wave because of less-stringent restrictions. Also, this time around, companies were better prepared to manage labour and supply chains.”
“With lockdowns progressively easing, execution has picked up from the second quarter. That will strengthen through this fiscal, the way it did in the last fiscal. We expect this to boost revenue by 20 per cent this fiscal, to well over the fiscal 2019 level.”
Another good augury for the medium term is that order books are already at a multi-year high and the flow of orders will continue to be strong because of government thrust to infrastructure.
The National Infrastructure Pipeline will provide EPC players ₹80 lakh crore opportunity through fiscal 2025 across sectors such as transport, water and sanitation, social infrastructure and power.
Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Amid strong revenue growth, operating margins may moderate by 20-40 basis points to 9.3-9.5 per cent this fiscal as over 85 per cent of the costs of EPC companies are variable in nature, and prices of key inputs such as steel are likely to increase. This will have to be absorbed in the case of fixed-price contracts, which account for a fourth of all contracts, while for the remaining, it will be passed on with a lag.”
The conversion of operating profits to cash flows is critical for the sector given its high working capital requirement, the CRISIL report stated.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...