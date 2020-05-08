DocsApp raises $9.5 million in Series B funding

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
As a part of its ongoing Series B Funding, DocsApp has raised $9.5 million (₹72.5 crore) from Bessemer Venture Partners India, Fusian Capital, Rebright Partners and Milliways Fund LLC. Given the Covid-19 Pandemic, the digital healthcare platform will utilise the funding in further strengthening its doctor base, patient reach and develop its product to move a step closer to its mission of providing quality healthcare to all.
Seamless integration of technology helps the patients talk to a doctor over a voice or video call in their mother tongue. At present DocsApp provides consultations in all Indian languages. Since its inception, DocsApp has touched the lives of more than two crore Indians. More than 10,000 doctors are registered with DocsApp to help patients across the country. Over the last year, DocsApp has delivered medicines to more than 2 lakh Indians in a safe and secure manner and done 1 lakh home pickup of samples for lab tests.
“The outlook that we as a team share is that, with technology by our side we are able to provide quality healthcare access to millions of people. What motivates us is the direct impact that we create in making our customers’ lives healthy and happy. To overcome the current challenging times, we will continue to help more patients across the country. We are working towards making consults easier for our customers by providing services in the most remote areas of our country” said Satish Kannan, CEO and Co-founder, DocsApp.
Showcasing its responsiveness to consumer needs and as a tool to manage the Covid situation, DocsApp has added a special feature, in the form of an exclusive medical department dedicated to Coronavirus, where consultation is provided free of cost. This initiative has, so far, prompted 40K queries from all over the country. DocsApp has also partnered with various accredited labs to provide Covid-19 lab test for residents in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. DocsApp has also launched a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help individuals assess the level of possibility of them being affected. This innovative tool, based on simple inter-active questions, generates a risk score based on an individual’s symptoms.
