Don’t meddle with assets, Calcutta HC tells entities belonging to Williamson Magor group

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The Calcutta High Court has passed an ad-interim order of injunction restraining Williamson Magor Group companies including Eveready Industries, McLeod Russel and Williamson Magor & Co Ltd from transferring, alienating or encumbering any of their assets till the application filed by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) was disposed off.
According to the petitioner (IL&FS) based on the negotiations entered into with the Williamson Magor Group it had granted loan facilities of ₹170 crore to the group through Williamson Magor & Co Ltd.
In a notification to stock exchanges on Sunday, Williamson Magor & Co said, “The matter is currently sub judice and the company is in the process of taking appropriate action against the said order based on advice from its legal advisors.”
Both Eveready, the battery maker, and McLeod, the bulk tea producer, clarified: “The company has been advised that since it is neither a party to any agreement or arrangement with the petitioner, in respect of the said alleged dues nor does any claim pertaining to the said dues arise from the company, the said ad-interim order against the company, should not be legally tenable.”
The companies also clarified that the ad-interim order would have no impact on the operations or day to day business of the company.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports