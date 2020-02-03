Companies

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net up 19 per cent to ₹55 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday reported a 19.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹54.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹46.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹327.9 crore during the quarter as against ₹292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday closed 2.78 per cent lower at ₹1,720.20 on the BSE.

Quarterly Results
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
