Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net up 19 per cent to ₹55 cr

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday reported a 19.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹54.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹46.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹327.9 crore during the quarter as against ₹292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday closed 2.78 per cent lower at ₹1,720.20 on the BSE.