Dr Reddy’s announces closure of transactions with Upsher-Smith Labs

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 20, 2019 Published on July 20, 2019

Dr. Reddys Laboratories.   -  The Hindu

 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has announced the closure of transactions with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith). This follows the satisfactory completion of all customary closing conditions, including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

Under the agreement Dr Reddy’s sold its US and select territory rights for ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRATM (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, which were commercialised through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories is a US pharmaceutical company that has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers, backed by service and industry relationships.

