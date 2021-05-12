Dr Reddy's inks pact with Eli Lilly for Covid drug Baricitinib

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Co for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug, Baricitinib, in India.

The drug baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company’s existing range of Covid-19 therapeutics.

“From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against Covid-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India,'' Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Officer, API and Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release on Wednesday.