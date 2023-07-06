Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched CeleHealth Kidz Immuno Plus Gummies in the domestic market.

The immunity-supporting gummies are fortified by scientifically formulated combinations of ingredients such as Wellmune, prebiotics, and other essential vitamins and minerals. Wellmune is a form of clinically studied beta-glucan and a ‘proven’ ingredient to help reduce sick days in children by enhancing their innate immunity.

A pack of 30 gummies is priced at ₹480.  The gummies launch marked Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s’ entry into the child nutrition space strengthening its position in the nutraceutical segment. Its nutrition portfolio includes products in adult nutrition, child nutrition, hospital & clinical nutrition, and general health & wellness. 

“As our nutraceutical portfolio expands, we see it as an important medium to long-term growth area,’‘ M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) said in a release.

“Research indicates that more than 93.7 per cent of children suffer from recurrent cough and cold,’‘ the release added.

