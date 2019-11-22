Dr Reddy’s launches Doxercalciferol injection in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Doxercalciferol injection in the US market. It is the therapeutic generic equivalent of Hectorol (doxercalciferol) injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Hectorol Single-Dose Vials and Multiple-Dose Vials brand and generics had US sales of approximately $138 million for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2019 according to IQVIA Health.. Hectorol is a trademark of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, according to a release.