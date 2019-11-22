Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches Doxercalciferol injection in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Doxercalciferol injection in the US market. It is the therapeutic generic equivalent of Hectorol (doxercalciferol) injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Hectorol Single-Dose Vials and Multiple-Dose Vials brand and generics had US sales of approximately $138 million for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2019 according to IQVIA Health.. Hectorol is a trademark of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, according to a release.

Published on November 22, 2019
medicine
New launches
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic chronic iron overload treatment tablets