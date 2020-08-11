Dr Reddy’s launches generic Ciprodex in US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Ciprofloxacin and Dexamethasone Otic Suspension in the US market.

The products are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3 per cent and dexamethasone 0.1 per cent) Otic Suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release.

The company was actively expanding the depth of its portfolio with its first otic suspension dosage form, he added.

The Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately $453 million for the most recent 12 months ending in June, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Ciprofloxacin 0.3 per cent and Dexamethasone 0.1 per cent Otic Suspension, USP, is available as 7.5 ml fill in a 10 ml bottle. Ciprodex is a trademark of Bayer AG.