Dr Reddy’s launches generic injection in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection. The product is the therapeutic generic equivalent of Geodon (Ziprasidone Mesylate) injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Geodon is a trademark of Pfizer.

“We’re pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection to the market for patients who will benefit from access to affordable medicine,’’ Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said.

“This is an addition to our injectable offering in the US market as we continue to augment our portfolio and drive growth within the hospital segment,’’ he added.

The Geodon brand had US sales of approximately $21.8 million for the 12 months ended January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

Ziprasidone is indicated for treatment of some types of schizophrenia, among others.