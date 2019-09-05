Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Zyban tablets in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Zyban (Bupropion Hydrochloride) extended-release tablets in the US market.

Zyban is a trademark of the GSK group of companies. The Zyban brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $5.4 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP (SR) are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.