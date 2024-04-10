Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched the drug-free, non-invasive migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary, betapharm.

The launch marks the company’s entry into digital therapeutics in Europe. Nerivio is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and is CE-mark certified in Europe.

Nerivio was presented in 2023 by Dr. Reddy’s at the DGN Kongress organised by the German Association of Neurology in Berlin and the 17th European Headache Congress held in Barcelona, Spain.

Dr. Reddy’s is gearing up to and launch Nerivio during the Neurological Association of South Africa annual congress on April 17, 2024. Following this, in May 2024, it will be showcased at the International Headache Society 2024 iHEAD meeting in Berlin, Germany. In the coming months, Dr. Reddy’s will launch Nerivio in Spain and the UK.

``Nerivio has had an encouraging start in India, with recommendations from neurologists in India and bringing relief to patients living with migraine. We believe this product meets a genuine unmet clinical need among migraine patients, and has the potential to reduce pill burden in migraine. We look forward to receiving patient and HCP feedback from these markets.” M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s said,

Last year, Dr. Reddy’s entered into an exclusive agreement with Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, to distribute and market Nerivio® in multiple markets.

Migraine is a global health challenge, affecting around 30% of adults on 15 or more days per month, impacting 1.7% to 4% of the population1.