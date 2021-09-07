Dr. Reddy’s launches Minoxidil for women for treatment of hair loss, secures CDSCO nod

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of the prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5% for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL).
The Hyderabad-based pharma company will sell its products under the brand names Mintop 2% and Mintop Eva 5% respectively.
The launch follows the first-ever approval of the additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for the use of Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5% for treatment of FPHL.
Minoxidil topical solution will be available as a first-line treatment option for FPHL in India. While Minoxidil topical solution has been approved in India for the treatment of male pattern baldness, there are presently no other drugs approved for the treatment of FPHL.
Female pattern hair loss is the most common cause of hair loss in women and its prevalence increases with advancing age, often leading to psychological distress.
Initial symptoms may develop during the teenage years and may lead to progressive hair loss with a characteristic pattern distribution. Prevalence of FPHL may also increase post menopause with a possible hormonal influence. Minoxidil Topical Solution acts like a peripheral vasodilator that further enhances microcirculation to hair follicles. It can reverse hair loss caused by androgenetic alopecia by increasing the diameter of the hair shaft.
The solution is responsible for stimulating anagen growth and prolonging the anagen phase. It also stimulates anagen recovery from the telogen phase.
MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said, “This approval marks the first-ever given to a first-line treatment option for female pattern hair loss, and truly fulfils a hitherto unmet need. Our Minoxidil topical solution (Mintop 2% & Mintop Eva 5%) for women will be widely available in the country, and through this launch, we hope to bring relief and comfort to patients diagnosed with FPHL in India.”
Minoxidil will be available only on prescription by a dermatologist.
