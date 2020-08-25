Dr Reddy’s launches nutrition drink

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the entry into the hospital nutrition segment with the launch of its nutrition drink, ‘Celevida Maxx’ in India.

It is an addition to Dr. Reddy’s nutrition portfolio and is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of cancer, critical care and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients in India.

MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We are pleased to foray into the hospital nutrition segment in India. With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

Dr. Reddy’s Celevida Maxx contains a triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity.

A single serving of Celevida Maxx has been designed keeping patient compliance in mind. It offers high protein in a single serve of 33 gm, with medium chain triglycerides (MCT) that get easily absorbed in the body and readily provide energy. Malnourished patients need a ready source of energy that can be easily absorbed with high protein thereby helping stabilise the rapid weight loss that is seen in conditions like cancer, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.