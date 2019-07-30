Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches pregabalin capsules in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has on Tuesday announced the launch of Pregabalin capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Lyrica (Pregabalin) capsules approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Lyrica is a trademark of C.P. Pharmaceuticals International C.V. The Lyrica (Pregabalin) capsules brand had U.S. sales of approximately $5,462 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2019 according to IQVIA Health, Hyderabad-based company said in a release issued here.

Dr Reddy’s Pregabalin capsules are available in 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 90. This is also a controlled substance schedule V product. It is generally indicated for curing neuropathic pain, among others.

