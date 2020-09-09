Dr Reddy’s launches Remdesivir as Redyx in India

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Remdesivir under a brand name Redyx in the domestic market.

The launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (Gilead) that grants Dr Reddy’s the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalised with severe symptoms. Redyx is available in 100 mg vial.

“The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from Covid-19 in India,'”MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release on Wednesday.

Gel for arthritis

The Hyderabad-based company has also launched over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1 per cent, the store brand version of Voltaren Arthritis Pain in the US market.

“The launch of Dr Reddy’s Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel (OTC), is an important addition to our pain/ analgesics portfolio of OTC products, and represents our continued commitment to the Private Label OTC space,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said.

.“We are pleased to partner with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers,'” he added. Dr Reddy’s Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel is used for the temporary relief of arthritis pain only in hand, wrist, elbow (upper body areas) and foot, ankle, knee (lower body areas).

Voltaren Arthritis Pain brand had total US retail sales of approximately $44 million since launch in May, according to industry estimates. Voltaren is a trademark of Novartis Corporation.