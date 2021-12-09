Companies

Dr Reddy's launches Valsartan tablets in US

Our Bureau Hyderbad | Updated on December 09, 2021

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Valsartan tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in the American market.

The Diovan brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $150 million for the most recent 12 months ending October 2021, according to IQVIA Health, said a company release.

Dr. Reddy’s Valsartan Tablets are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg, and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90.

