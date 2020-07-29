Companies

Dr Reddy’s Q1 net profit down 13% at ₹579 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Dr. Reddy's Brand logo.   -  Supplied Pic

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s consolidated net profit during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 declined 13 per cent at ₹579 crore compared to ₹663 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 15 per cent at ₹4,417.5 crore as against ₹3,843.5 crore in the same period last year.

“The current quarter’s financial performance has been strong across all parameters. I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times,’’ GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s, said on Wednesday.

“We have started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt and executed two important licensing arrangements for treatment options for Covid-19. Currently, we are working towards bringing both these drugs to multiple markets,’’ he added.

Published on July 29, 2020
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
iQuippo brings Kobelco’s equipment on its platform