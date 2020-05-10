Dr Reddy’s recalls few bottles of heartburn drug from US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has initiated recall of 1m752 bottles of generic Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release capsules in the US.

According to a US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) report, the recall by the Hyderabad-based company is due to “Discolouration” and presence of brown pellets in the product. As per USFDA norms, the recall has been classified as Class III according to which the product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences”.

The drug is indicated for treatment to reduce the amount of acid in the stomach and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The bottles being recalled are of 1,000 counts each.