Dr Reddy’s settles patent suit with Celgene

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules.

In a settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr Reddy’s with a licence to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval.

The agreed-upon percentages are confidential, the Hyderabad-based pharma company stated.

Dr Reddy’s is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the US without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026.

“We are pleased with the settlement agreement, and look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval for the benefit of patients,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Revlimid is a trademark of Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

