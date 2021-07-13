Companies

Dr Reddy’s to strengthen commercial roll-out of Sputnik V

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 13, 2021

‘Soft commercial launch of the vaccine has reached 50 cities and towns’

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has informed that it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

The nation-wide soft launch of Sputnik V has thus far reached over 50 cities and towns across India.

The Hyderabad-based pharma major has tied up with RDIF of Russia for marketing Sputnik V in India. The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14.

PLUSS to provide transport, storage solution to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V vaccine

The company, in a Twitter update on the status of Sputnik vaccine, said: “Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp up in India have been put on hold.”

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the roll out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached over 50 cities and towns.

Fortis, Apollo roll out Sputnik V at 2 hospitals in Delhi-NCR

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll- out to the public, it informed in a Twitter statement.

Published on July 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.