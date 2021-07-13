Dr Reddy’s to strengthen commercial roll-out of Sputnik V

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has informed that it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

The nation-wide soft launch of Sputnik V has thus far reached over 50 cities and towns across India.

The Hyderabad-based pharma major has tied up with RDIF of Russia for marketing Sputnik V in India. The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14.

The company, in a Twitter update on the status of Sputnik vaccine, said: “Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp up in India have been put on hold.”

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the roll out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached over 50 cities and towns.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll- out to the public, it informed in a Twitter statement.