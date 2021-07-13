Dr Reddy’s to strengthen commercial roll-out of Sputnik V

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has informed that it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the coming weeks.
The nation-wide soft launch of Sputnik V has thus far reached over 50 cities and towns across India.
The Hyderabad-based pharma major has tied up with RDIF of Russia for marketing Sputnik V in India. The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14.
PLUSS to provide transport, storage solution to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V vaccine
The company, in a Twitter update on the status of Sputnik vaccine, said: “Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp up in India have been put on hold.”
Starting initially in Hyderabad, the roll out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached over 50 cities and towns.
Fortis, Apollo roll out Sputnik V at 2 hospitals in Delhi-NCR
Dr Reddy’s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll- out to the public, it informed in a Twitter statement.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...