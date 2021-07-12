PLUSS to provide transport, storage solution to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V vaccine

Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) has announced that it will supply its Celsure Covid Suraksha box to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for temperature-controlled transport and storage of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The company’s PLUSS Celsure box with ‘phase change material’ technology controls and maintains the temperature at minus 18 degree centigrade (-18°C), required to ensure the efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine.

The partnership entails turnkey engagement with Dr Reddy’s for Celsure packaging. PLUSS provides pre-conditioned Celsure box at Dr. Reddy’s warehouse to be used for Sputnik V packing. A separate specialized conditioning centre has been set up locally in Hyderabad with a fleet of ‘rapid PCM recharging stations’ and mechanisms built for “track and trace.”

The Celsure COVID SURAKSHA box can maintain inside-temperature passively, without electricity.

Dr. Reddy’s pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad on May 14 has been scaled up to over 27 cities across India ahead of the commercial launch.

Samit Jain, CEO, PLUSS in a statement said, “It is a privilege to be a part of Dr. Reddy’s effort to provide the Sputnik V vaccine. In order to meet the demand, we have added to our manufacturing capacity and will continue work towards ensuring that the vaccine reaches safely to its destination.”

The Celsure box can be customized to maintain inside temperatures in over 40 different ranges, from -77°C to +89°C, for time ranging for a few hours to a few days. This allows maintenance of the integrity of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, during transit, dispensing the need of electricity or fuel powered cold rooms, refrigerated trailer trucks or refrigerators at vaccination sites.

It has developed over 35 temperature maintenance products using phase change materials, for a variety of applications.