PLUSS to provide transport, storage solution to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V vaccine

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) has announced that it will supply its Celsure Covid Suraksha box to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for temperature-controlled transport and storage of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.
The company’s PLUSS Celsure box with ‘phase change material’ technology controls and maintains the temperature at minus 18 degree centigrade (-18°C), required to ensure the efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine.
The partnership entails turnkey engagement with Dr Reddy’s for Celsure packaging. PLUSS provides pre-conditioned Celsure box at Dr. Reddy’s warehouse to be used for Sputnik V packing. A separate specialized conditioning centre has been set up locally in Hyderabad with a fleet of ‘rapid PCM recharging stations’ and mechanisms built for “track and trace.”
Also read: PLUSS, Apollo LogiSolutions set up packaging boxes facility for temperature sensitive vaccines
The Celsure COVID SURAKSHA box can maintain inside-temperature passively, without electricity.
Dr. Reddy’s pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad on May 14 has been scaled up to over 27 cities across India ahead of the commercial launch.
Samit Jain, CEO, PLUSS in a statement said, “It is a privilege to be a part of Dr. Reddy’s effort to provide the Sputnik V vaccine. In order to meet the demand, we have added to our manufacturing capacity and will continue work towards ensuring that the vaccine reaches safely to its destination.”
The Celsure box can be customized to maintain inside temperatures in over 40 different ranges, from -77°C to +89°C, for time ranging for a few hours to a few days. This allows maintenance of the integrity of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, during transit, dispensing the need of electricity or fuel powered cold rooms, refrigerated trailer trucks or refrigerators at vaccination sites.
It has developed over 35 temperature maintenance products using phase change materials, for a variety of applications.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...