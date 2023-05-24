Dreamfolks services reported standalone net profit of ₹25.3 crore from ₹8.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income soared to ₹239.1 crore from ₹99.4 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹72.5 crore against ₹16.2 crore. Total income increased to ₹776.5 crore from ₹283.9 crore.

Dreamfolks Services Limited provides airport services. The company offers lounge access, meet and assist, wellness, dining outlets, and airport retail services. Dreamfolks Services serves clients in India.

