DS Group said its confectionery business has crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in annual sales turnover in FY24, making it the fastest growing confectioner in India. The group now targets ₹5,000 crore in the next five years, with a continued focus on Indian ethnic flavours.

Rajeev Kumar, Vice-Chairman, DS Group, told businessline, “We are seeing a strong shift from unorganised to organised segment in the confectionery segment and have been leveraging this through our wide distribution network. We are the fastest growing Indian confectionery player, clocking a growth of about 20 per cent CAGR over the past three years. This was ahead of the industry growth rate of about 9 per cent. We believe our strength is in offering consumers ethnic flavours, which will remain a strong focus going forward.”

The confectionery arm, DS Foods Ltd’s portfolio includes popular candy brand Pulse, which accounted for nearly 48 per cent of revenues in this segment. The company said Pulse has maintained its market leadership in the hard-boiled candy category for the past eight years.

“Our aim is to grow the confectionery business at 30 per cent CAGR to take it to ₹5,000 crore in the next five years. This will be through organic and inorganic growth,” he added. The company reported strong growth in online channels, including quick commerce.

“We will aim to strengthen our presence in the chocolate segment while strategically expanding our leadership position in the Indian ethnic confectionery category with innovative products,” he said. The company is test marketing a new imli candy in West Bengal. In the chocolate segment, it had acquired the brand Luvit last year.

The group said its confectionery products are distributed through more than 26 lakh outlets. “We plan to expand distribution in the southern and western region,” Kumar said. The north and east regions are the company’s strongholds, he added.

As part of its sustainability efforts, the company has deployed over 800 electric vehicles for the distribution of its confectionery products.

