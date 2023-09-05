NAFFCO, a Dubai-based fire safety equipment manufacturer, has announced an investment of ₹700 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in India.

The company’s CEO Khalid Al Khatib signed an agreement with the Telangana Government on Tuesday during an official visit by a State government team led by its IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

“There is a huge scope for fire safety equipment and services in India in the coming years. The upcoming plant will meet the demand in the domestic market in India,” a top company official said.

Additionally, the company will collaborate with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad(NAC) to establish a fire safety training academy in Hyderabad.

