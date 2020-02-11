Companies

Ducati India appoints Bipul Chandra as Managing Director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Bipul Chandra - Managing Director, Ducati India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has appointed Bipul Chandra as Managing Director of India operations, with current MD Sergi Canovas moving to a global role.

Earlier, Bipul Chandra was Ducati India’s sales director and in his new role, he will be responsible for spearheading Ducati’s business growth and network expansion in the country.

With more than two decades of experience in auto industry, Chandra has played an instrumental role in steering the growth and expansion of brands such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

