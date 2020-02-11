Ducati India appoints Bipul Chandra as Managing Director

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has appointed Bipul Chandra as Managing Director of India operations, with current MD Sergi Canovas moving to a global role.

Earlier, Bipul Chandra was Ducati India’s sales director and in his new role, he will be responsible for spearheading Ducati’s business growth and network expansion in the country.

With more than two decades of experience in auto industry, Chandra has played an instrumental role in steering the growth and expansion of brands such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.