DusMinute secures $1.1 m in pre-series A round funding

DusMinute, a omnichannel amenities platform for gated communities, has raised $1.1 million in pre-series A round of funding led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), along with a few high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The company launched in October 2017 in Bengaluru, offers amenities like supermarket, pharmacy, home services, café, and more, through in-society stores and an exclusive app, for residents of gated communities. The startup has ensured safe and convenient shopping experience for its users, especially during the lockdown period, by delivering all necessities within minutes from their own community store.

DusMinute’s business model – of providing full concierge services and amenities serves over 36,000 households across 19 communities. The company has been servicing prominent properties of Brigade, Prestige, Sobha, Provident, SNN, Shriram, and Godrej among others.

Commenting on the funding round, Apoorva Mishra, CEO of DusMinute, said, “DusMinute is powering next-gen apartment buildings. We are developing a sustainable ecosystem and reducing carbon footprint by serving hyperlocally. The funding will allow us to expand to over 80,000 households and also to deepen our integrated service offering. Technology would play a major role in personalizing this experience for every household uniquely.”

Lead angels on behalf of the IAN, Sidharth Gupta and Ankit Somani, said, “Gated communities will increasingly be the preferred urban living option and DusMinute’s model addresses many of the pain points of residents. The DusMinute model has been well received; they already have a fair consumer base and steady cash flows. We are happy to back the dedicated team at DusMinute and look forward to helping develop this exciting business through its next phase of growth.”