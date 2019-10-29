E-Trio offers electric vehicle retrofit services

E-Trio has become among the first electric vehicle (EV) retrofitting company to have certifications for Dzire and Tata Ace vehicles.

The Hyderabad-based company has announced it has appointed BharatMobi as B2C channel partner and working towards the certification for 15 more categories of vehicles.

When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing, it’s time for people to switch to economically viable options, the company said.

E-Trio has recently become amongst the first companies to have certifications for Dzire and Tata ace apart from Alto from apex institutes such as ARAI and ICAT.

It has formed a core team of battery experts with patent applications in battery cooling technologies. With this, it is looking to supply batteries to others companies or start-ups for the growth of the entire EV ecosystem in India.

With expertise and resources in place, the EV solutions company is ready to offer electric vehicle conversion solutions to almost any category of vehicle.

E-Trio has completed logistics pilots with leading players and started production. It also has plans to lease retrofitted cars and LCVs and make it affordable.