Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip has inked an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, the franchise owner of the women’s cricket team UP Warriorz.

The agreement lasts for five years, beginning from the Women IPL’s first season.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “At the heart of this association is our unwavering support for the WPL and its inaugural season. We are extremely delighted to be commercially engaged in the first edition of a tournament that will become women’s cricket’s biggest brand in the coming years.“

Pitti added, “We are also looking to leverage the brand visibility that has tremendous potential, as millions of fans will be glued to their television sets watching the celebration of talent that the WPL is.”

‘A game changer’

The T20 cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is being looked at as a game-changer for women athletes, the company said. EaseMyTrip said it will benefit from millions of views through this association.

“The unfaltering support from EaseMyTrip will not only pave the way for greater brand visibility but also lay out the red carpet to celebrate and honour the immense talent in women’s cricket,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited.

The initial season of the league will be broadcast in India on Sports18 and streamed on the Jio Cinema app.