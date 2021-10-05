EatFit integrates MapmyIndia APIs to provide hyperlocal delivery experience

Scripting a survival
Healthy food platform EatFit will be integrating MapmyIndia’s Location APIs to improve app experience, and reduce its delivery times for consumers.
MapmyIndia is an Indian company offering advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. In this alliance – MapmyIndia augments the EatFit applications in several ways to enable maps functionality through their address picker and auto suggest features.
Additionally, to aid in accurate delivery, MapmyIndia provides the routing algorithm for tracking and distance matrix APIs to find the enable EatFit kitchen discoverability and hence optimize the delivery network. EatFit and MapmyIndia aspire to provide users with the ultimate food delivery experience that can help make India healthier and hyperlocal by utilizing the best-in-class location tech. Currently, EatFit is present in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore and Coimbatore, and further planning expansion across India.
Commenting on the development, Ankit Nagori, co-founder, EatFit said, “At its core EatFit is all about its customers. We strive to keep serving the best and healthiest food options to them at their convenience and offer great customer experience across the board. The integration of MapmyIndia into our app is a step further in this direction. We believe that their highly-capable team will help elevate hyperlocal navigation and strengthen our delivery network, thus making ordering in food from EatFit a far superior experience.”
"By integrating our Location APIs with EatFit, we are not just offering our services but also aspiring to provide much faster delivery and a healthier experience. Whether someone is at home or on the go, they can use EatFit to order a healthy meal,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director at MapmyIndia.
EatFit offers a wide range of food options while retaining the honest, clean, and healthy aspect of its brand identity. Currently, the company operates 15 outlets. Headed by Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Curefit, EatFit aims to expand the reach and acceptance of healthy food across the nation. In 2020, EatFit was hived off as a separate entity from Curefit. Since then, it has been operating independently to capitalise on growing cloud kitchen segment.
