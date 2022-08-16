eBay launches Global Xpansion Program for Indian businesses 

eBay, a global ecommerce company, has launched the Global Xpansion Program (GXP) exclusively for Indian brands, aggregators and manufacturers, which will provide Indian brands support in scaling their business beyond borders.

Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories, Acquisition & Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade), said, “The GXP aims to provide a plethora of opportunities and benefits to India’s brands, aggregators, and manufacturers in scaling their business to over 190 countries on the eBay platform. Through GXP, we will continue to play the role of an enabler that is simplifying and making e-commerce exports accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

Some benefits of Global Xpansion Program include access to detailed market insights and demand-based inventory planning, year-round seller programs, Integrated global shipping services and prioritized seller support, training, and education.

Currently, eBay’s marketplace has 1.6 billion live listings, which are consistently in demand from 138 million buyers across 190 markets. In India, eBay’s marketplace is said to have seen a surge of demand across Gems & Jewellery, Home Décor & Furnishings, Health & Beauty, Business & Industrial, Fashion, and Auto Parts. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is said to have enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume.