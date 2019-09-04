Companies

Ed-tech start-up 3rdFlix secures $5 million in pre-Series A round

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

Hyderabad-based 3rd Flix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, an immersive experiences ed-tech start-up, has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A round, led by Exfinity Ventures and joined by YourNest, IDFC Parampara and HNIs.

The start-up focusses on interactive and experiential learning to increase retention and engagement levels among students. It uses VFX and technologies such as ML/AI, AR, VR, and MR to create life-like intelligent shared experiences for enhanced learning.

The start-up offers two key products — an AI-enabled learning platform under the brand name Corsalite, and a yet-to-be launched immersive content product under the brand name 3rdFlix. The capital raised will be used to increase its current market penetration from over 1.5 lakh in the 6-12th segment and launch immersive, experiential content later this year.

The start-up expects to launch in international markets in the next 18 months.

The US is now the leading market in immersive media spending, accounting for about one-third of the total global spend.

“With amazing advancements in spatial computing combined with artificial intelligence, we are looking at a new era of intelligent, interactive and immersive content that will change the way we learn,” said Subbarao Siddabattula, founder and CEO, 3rdFlix.

