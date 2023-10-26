Edelweiss Mutual has raised over ₹1,000 crore through its new fund offer on Multi Cap Fund. The fund has recorded the highest collection ever achieved by Edelweiss MF in an equity NFO, with over 65,000 applications. The fund will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from October 30.

Deepak Jain, Head-Sales, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said the response for the NFO demonstrates the faith of over 65,000 investors and over 3,000 distribution partners pan-India which played a crucial role in facilitating the fund mobilisation.

The primary objective of the Multi Cap Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI.

The fund house relies on the FAIR investment framework in identifying robust and clean businesses available at acceptable prices without being biased toward either value or growth investing styles. The company will use its forensic framework and prioritise reasonably priced businesses with medium-term earnings potential, it said.

The investment approach will remain style-agnostic, focusing on well-managed companies with scalable opportunities and superior return on capital employed, aiming for sustained long-term returns, it added.