EDF Renewables, SITAC Group commission 105MW wind farm

EDF Renewables and its partner for wind power generation in India, the SITAC Group, announced the commissioning of a 105MW wind farm on Wednesday.

This project, located in Gujarat, has 50 wind turbines. “Its production will cover the equivalent of the annual energy needs of more than three lakh Indian households, and thereby save around 3.6 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” an official statement said.

The wind farm has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with sate utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), following a competitive tender in December 2017, the statement added.