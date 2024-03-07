Edtech start-up MyCaptain has raised ₹14 crore from Inflection Point Ventures, MyNavi, Piper Serica, Super Capital and Ankur Capital.

The company plans to expand its hybrid programmes into diverse cities, establishing over four regional sales centres. It is also looking at introducing new programmes with a target to reach a portfolio milestone of about 50 beginner courses and five placement readiness programmes, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2016 by Mohammed Zeeshan (CEO), Sameer Ramesh (CLO) and Ruhan Naqash (COO), the company has built a network of more than 1,000 hiring partners and has facilitated placements for 1,300 learners in roles such as content writing, digital marketing and UI/UX design, securing average cost to company which surpassed the industry average by 35%.

Full stack career platform

“With this fresh round of funding, we continue our focus on building out a full stack career platform for your early career journey. Our platform has courses designed for career discovery and exploration as well as Job Focussed Bootcamps being run in Classroom Centres and Online,” said Mohammed Zeeshan, Co-Founder & CEO of MyCaptain.

The company said it has crossed 20,000+ enrollments across courses and will be ending with ₹31 crore in booking revenue in FY24. The company’s next focus is to reach over 50,000 yearly enrollments in courses and ₹100 crore in bookings by FY26.

“MyCaptain addresses the gap by offering courses like Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics Course, Digital Marketing and more to ensure students are well-prepared for the evolving professional landscape. With the Indian ed-tech market projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2025, MyCaptain’s focus on practical skill development position it as a leader in creating an ed-tech platform that focuses on job readiness compared to others that focuses on pre-K-12 and K-12 segment,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.