EESL ties up with BSNL to set up 1,000 EV charging stations

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

The ICRA report says the penetration of EVs in the country is low due to the high price and lack of government support

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with BSNL for installing charging stations for electric vehicles. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), EESL will set up public EV charging stations at 1,000 BSNL sites in a phased manner across the country, an EESL statement said.

EESL will make the entire upfront investment on services pertaining to the MoU, along with the operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure by using qualified personnel.

Telecom PSU, BSNL, would be responsible for providing the requisite space and power connections for installing the charging infrastructure.

Taking forward the vision of the National Electric Mobility Programme, EESL has commissioned 300 AC and 170 DC chargers across India. Till date, 66 public charging points are operational in Delhi-NCR.

With its innovative model of demand aggregation and bulk procurement, EESL receives electric vehicles and chargers at a significantly discounted rate as compared to the actual market value.

Further, with access to low-cost funds, it is able to discover the most competitive project costs. Using this approach, EESL has established a sustainable business model, which makes EVs affordable for the end-consumers.

Published on February 18, 2020
