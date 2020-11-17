EESL to implement country’s first decentralised 100 MW solar convergence project in Goa

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed up with Goa to set up a ₹450-crore 100 MW decentralised solar convergence project to be implemented by the newly-formed subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Ltd.

Under this initiative, EESL will implement decentralised solar energy projects. Convergence Energy Services will install 100 MW of decentralised ground-mounted solar power projects on government lands for agricultural pumping, replace about 6,300 BEE star-rated agricultural pumps and distribute nearly 16 lakh LED bulbs for rural domestic households.

Going green

RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, said: “The energy sector and the electricity sector in particular are transitioning in an unprecedented way. With this programme, Goa can avail three major benefits through subsidy, increased efficiency of products and reduced burden on the environment. With this initiative, along with the Kusum Scheme, Goa is well on path of becoming a green State.”

“We are confident of achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s targets of setting up renewable energy projects in the country. Goa is a small State and this project will show us how we can replicate similar convergence projects in other States. Such projects are important as the focus is on bringing down overall costs of serving agriculture sector,” he said.

Nilesh Cabral, Power Minister, Goa, said: “Goa is the first state to adopt the concept of amortising the cost of pumps and LED lights into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). This approach saves the State ₹2,574 crore over a period of 25 years, while improving the health of discoms providing cleaner power at the same time.”

“This project will provide clean day time electricity to farmers and energy efficient pump sets that would reduce the power consumption as well as T&D losses associated with transmitting power to agriculture and rural feeder networks.”

Less burden on discoms

Convergence will install solar 500kW to 2MW in size projects on vacant/unused land provided by the Gram Panchayats/electricity boards near the sub-stations and enable discoms to supply power during the day time and reduce transmission losses.

As a new unit, Convergence Energy Services will implement renewable energy solutions to power agricultural pumps, street lighting, domestic lighting and cooking appliances in villages. It will also work to enable battery-powered electric mobility and its infrastructure and design business models to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in India.