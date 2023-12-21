Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), launched its new tipper with E-smart Shift - Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Announcing the formal launch of the vehicle here on Thursday, Gagandeep Singh Gandhok, Senior Vice-President – HD Truck Business, VECV, said: “Over the years, the Eicher Pro 8000-series tippers have represented the pinnacle of Indian trucks with leading engine power, transmission, body capacity, and cabin quality, making it the best-in-class mining tipper.’‘

The introduction of AMT in the Eicher Pro 8035XM is the next step in its development and will improve driver comfort and enhance the overall productivity and profitability for Eicher customers, according to the company.

With a horsepower of 350 hp, the Pro 8035XM E-smart tipper stands out as the most powerful tipper in its category and its price starts from ₹90 lakh.

“This makes it an ideal choice for the demanding needs of the mining and construction sectors, where extended working hours require superior power and efficiency,” Gandhok said.

The new vehicle will enhance the overall fleet efficiency and utilisation levels by enhancing driver comfort and productivity, leading to higher return on investment for fleet owners, he added.

On the Telangana market, Gandhok said it was an important market for Eicher Trucks and Buses and the Eicher Pro 8000 series has been making contributions to projects like the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Projects in the State.

Over 1,000 Eicher Pro 8000 tippers were operating in various irrigation and mining sites. “The deployment of 500 units in the Kaleshwaram Project alone underscores the trust placed in the Pro 8000 series by key customers to deliver critical infrastructure projects,” he said.

