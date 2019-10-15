Elgi wins CII Design Excellence award

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
Coimbatore-headquartered air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments said in a release it has bagged the 2019 CII Design Excellence Award. “ELGi’s AB ‘Always Better’ series, a disruption in oil-free compressed air technology, won the CII Design Excellence Award in the Industrial Design, capital goods category,” it said. The CII Design Excellence Awards is endorsed by the India Design Council. Our Bureau
Sources said that over 46 products were shortlisted and exhibited at the CII Design Summit, which was held in Goa this year. The products were judged across criteria ranging from innovation to user friendliness, aesthetics, coherence and sustainability, by a jury comprising several eminent personalities from the design fraternity in India.
Commenting on the win, Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments, said that ELGi AB series is a disruptor in oil-free compressed air technology, offering customers a no-compromise, oil-free solution at 8-10 per cent reduced lifecycle costs when compared with prevailing oil-free technology.
With significantly lower maintenance and ease of use, customers will also be assured of reliable, high air purity for sensitive industry applications. From a design perspective, the AB series is customer centric and reflects our focus on product aesthetics, design and innovation, he added.
